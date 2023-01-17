IND vs NZ, 1st ODI | Ishan Kishan to replace Shubman Gill? Here's India's probable playing 11

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill

India and New Zealand are all set to face off in the first of the 3-match ODI series, starting January 18. Rohit Sharma's men dismantled Sri Lanka in the last ODI and won the match by 317 runs and the series 3-0. Come the series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue would want to continue their winning momentum. Here's what the team could look like vs the Kiwis.

Top Order - Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

KL Rahul would not be available and Vikram Rathour, India's batting coach, made it clear that Kishan will only open, so that would mean that Shubman Gill despite his good performances, will have to sit out because Kishan is the 2nd wicketkeeper in the team post Rahul. KS Bharat is another option, but he won't be getting any chances ahead of Ishan Kishan. Rohit is an automatic choice and Virat too seems to be back on top of his game.

Middle Order - Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Shreyas Iyer has been in good knick in ODIs and will retain his place. In Rahul's absence, Suryakumar Yadav is sure to fit right into the number 5 spot. Hardik Pandya hasn't been in good form with the bat but he will grab onto his number 6 spot.

All-rounder - Axar Patel

Axar has been in terrific form for India with both bat and ball. He has been churning out match-winning performances and have, to some extent, not made Team India miss Ravindra Jadeja.

Bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik

Siraj, on the back of his terrific performance in the last ODI, will retain his place in the eleven. Umran Malik is getting a long rope. Kuldeep Yadav may also get a long rope this time as he has performed whenever he has been given an opportunity.

Shami, being the leader of this attack is an automatic choice.

