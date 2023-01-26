IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about JSCA International Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER JSCA International Stadium Complex

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the opening game of the three-match T20I series on January 27, Friday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

Pitch Report - IND vs NZ, 1st T20I

The average 1st innings total at this venue is 155. It drops down to 110 in the 2nd innings. The deck at JSCA International Stadium is generally great for spinners, and you get proper grip and turn to take advantage of at this venue. In the first T20I, that shall continue to be the case.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 3 T20 matches played at this venue, 1 have been won by the team batting first, and the team chasing has won two times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

JSCA International Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 3

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 155

Average 2nd Inns scores: 110

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 196/6 (20 overs) by IND vs SL

The highest score chased: 155/3 (17.2 overs) by IND vs NZ

The lowest score defended: 196/6 (20 overs) by IND vs SL

Full Squads -

India's T20I squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand's T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

