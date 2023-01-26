IND vs NZ 1st T20I: MS Dhoni makes special visit at team's training in Ranchi ahead of series opener

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/BCCI TWITTER MS Dhoni visits Indian team in his hometown Ranchi

Former India skipper MS Dhoni made a special visit during the Team's training session on Saturday in Ranchi, his hometown. India is set to face New Zealand in the opener of the three-match T20I series on January 27.

In a video shared by BCCI on their Twitter handle, Dhoni was seen sipping coconut water and talking with skipper Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and other players of the team. MS also met the team staff including the Indian fielding coach T Dilip.

Earlier, Pandya had posted a picture with MS Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi. In the photo, both of them were seen posing on Dhoni's bikes and “Sholay 2 coming soon,” read the caption.

This will be the eighth T20 series between India and New Zealand. Before this, both teams faced each other in the T20 series a total of seven times. Team India has won the series four times while New Zealand has won the T20 series three times against India.

Results of previous 7 T20 series between India and New Zealand

2008–09: New Zealand won 2–0

2012: New Zealand won 1-0

2017–18: India won 2–1

2018–19: New Zealand won 2–1

2019-20: India won 5-0

2021-22: India won 3-0

2022: India won 1-0

India's T20I squad:

Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand's T20I squad:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

