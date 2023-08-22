Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs IRE 3rd T20I weather forecast: Will rain in Dublin ruin India's pursuit of T20I series clean sweep?

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I weather forecast: Will rain in Dublin ruin India's pursuit of T20I series clean sweep?

The rain interrupted the series opener in Dublin but thankfully for India, they were ahead on the DLS score but it seems the weather is set to stay gloomy for the final T20I as well. India lead the three-match T20I series against Ireland 2-0.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2023 7:00 IST
IND vs IRE 3rd T20I weather forecast
Image Source : BCCI TWITTER IND vs IRE 3rd T20I weather forecast

Team India will be up against Ireland for one final time in the ongoing three-match T20I series on Wednesday, August 23 in Dublin. The visitors took a 2-0 lead in the series with a thumping 33-run win in the second T20I riding on an all-round performance by both batters and bowlers and will look forward to achieving a clean sweep in what is Jasprit Bumrah's first series as T20I captain of India. However, rain could make an appearance in the series finale, as it did in the opening game but thankfully for India, they were ahead by two runs on the DLS method.

The forecast for Wednesday in Dublin doesn't look good given there is an 80 percent chance of rain, as per Accuweather. The forecast predicts a day shower for a couple of hours with a 16 per cent chance of thunderstorms, which means that the rain will definitely interrupt as the match begins at 3 pm local time. 

The forecast does improve in the evening as the probability of precipitation reduces to 21 per cent but it does look threatening as far as the match is concerned and the fans will hope that even if the game is shortened, at least there is a result. It will be a chilly day at Malahide as it has been all series with the temperatures set to hover around a high of 21 degrees and a low of 12 degrees.

Bumrah and Co. have done well and will hope for more of the same from both batters and bowlers but since the series is already in the bag, the team management might look to give opportunity to the likes of Jitesh Sharma in the line-up and maybe rest the captain to give Ruturaj Gaikwad a game to lead the side ahead of the Asian Games.

Related Stories
5 players from West Indies tour who have been dropped as India squad for Asia Cup 2023 is announced

5 players from West Indies tour who have been dropped as India squad for Asia Cup 2023 is announced

BCCI rejects Hyderabad Cricket Association's request; no more changes in World Cup 2023 schedule

BCCI rejects Hyderabad Cricket Association's request; no more changes in World Cup 2023 schedule

Is this the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan in Indian team? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar responds

Is this the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan in Indian team? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar responds

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News