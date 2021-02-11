IND vs ENG | Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow back for T20Is as England name 16-man squad

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jos Buttler

Senior wicketkeeper-batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were on Thursday named in a 16-member England squad for the five T20 International matches against India, scheduled in Ahmedabad between March 12 to 20.

Buttler has gone back home after the opening Test against India, which the visitors won by 227 runs, while Bairstow has been rested for the first two five-day games of the four-match series as part of England's rotational policy.

Also coming back is IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder, Sam Curran, who was rested for the Test series.

Veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad no longer play white-ball games but Jofra Archer will be available for the five-match series, which means he might be rested at some point during the ongoing Test rubber.

The squad also has latest T20 dasher Dawid Malan, who, according to many, could be a hot pick at the February 18 IPL auction in Chennai.

The squad for the three One-Day Internationals that follow the IT20 series will be announced in due course.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).