IND vs BAN: 'I think I can get few more'- Ishan Kishan claims after smashing maiden ODI double ton

IND vs BAN: Indian Cricket team's young opening batsman Ishan Kishan on Saturday entered his name in the history books after smashing a double ton in ODI Cricket. Kishan opened the innings in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh and went on to become the youngest double-ton maker in ODI cricket with a knock of 210 runs. After his jaw-dropping effort, Kishan admitted that he could have got a 300 if he would have played longer. Now the Southpaw has stated that he is thinking to get a few more innings like this.

Kishan interacted with fellow Indian batter Shubman Gill after the monstrous knock. In a video posted by BCCI, Gill asked the double-centurion about his innings and how he felt converting his first hundred in a double hundred. To which Kishan replied, "Obviously it feels very good to get my name with so many legends like Sachin Paaji, Viru Paaji, Rohit Bhai and so many other players. And I think, I can get a few more," Kishan said.

Kishan asked Virat Kohli to help him stay calm

Ishan Kishan also shed light on the moments when he was reaching the milestones. "I started carefully till my fifty as the ball was gripping in the start. But once I started dominating and got near to my 100, I was only thinking about taking singles (to not lose my wicket in excitement). I remembered how you advised me to keep taking singles at this point. In my heart, I was wanting to go all out but I got to the 100 with singles only," Kishan stated. The 24-year-old was feeling the butterflies in his stomach when he was approaching his maiden double ton and shared that he asked Virat Kohli to help him stay calm. "When I came close to my 200, I asked Virat Bhai to keep reminding me of taking single otherwise I will take the aerial route as I am hardly being able to hold myself. He kept signalling me to take a single from the non-striker's end.

On Saturday, Kishan became the 7th International batter to smash 200 in ODI cricket. With his 210-run knock, Kishan has shattered Chris Gayle's world record. Kishan now has the fastest double-hundred record in his name as he has snatched the feat away from the West Indies legend. He scored 200 in 126 balls. He is also the youngest player in the world to hit a 200 in ODIs. At 24 years and 145 days of age, Kishan became 2 years younger than Rohit Sharma, to hit a double ton in ODIs. Sharma had the record in his name when he smashed a double century at the age of 26 years and 186 days.

