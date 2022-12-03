IND vs BAN, 1st ODI, Weather Report | Will rain play spoilsport? Here are details

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma and Litton Das pose for the ODI series trophy ahead of the 1st ODI.

India and Bangladesh are all set to go head to head in the first of the 3-match ODI series, starting Sunday, December 4. Rain has not left Team India alone for the past few weeks as both series vs New Zealand were impacted by weather. India won the T20 series, but lost the ODI leg of the tour.

Before we dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the Weather in Mirpur.

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very almost no possibility of rain interrupting the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very warm during the match and humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 45% to 69% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 29 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 23 degrees celsius towards the end.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 113 ODI's played at this venue, 59 have been won by the teams chasing. 53 have been won by the team batting first. The ratio isn't huge, and toss, ultimately won't be, that big of a factor.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

Team New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodh

