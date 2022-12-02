Friday, December 02, 2022
     
  5. IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Shere Bangla National Stadium

IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Shere Bangla National Stadium

India vs Bangladesh, Pitch Report of Shere Bangla National Stadium | Spinners tend to get a bit of turn here, but nothing that would make them want to lick their fingers. Overall, expect a batting paradise.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2022 19:02 IST
Shere Bangla National Stadium | File Photo
Image Source : TWITTER Shere Bangla National Stadium | File Photo

India and Bangladesh are all set to take on each other in the 1st of the 3-match ODI series on December 2, Sunday at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. 

Before we get into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match. 

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score at this venue is 228, which drops down to 197 in the 2nd innings. Although the pitch is generally a belter, it tends to get a wee bit slower in the 2nd innings. 

Spinners tend to get a bit of turn here, but nothing that would make them want to lick their fingers. Overall, expect a batting paradise. 

Will Toss Matter? 

Out of 113 ODI's played at this venue, 59 have been won by the teams chasing. 53 have been won by the team batting first. The ratio isn't huge, and toss, ultimately won't be, that big of a factor. 

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - The Numbers

Basic Stats

  • Total matches: 113
  • Matches won batting first: 53
  • Matches won bowling first: 59

Average Stats

  • Average 1st Inns scores: 228
  • Average 2nd Inns scores: 197

Score Stats

  • The highest total recorded: 370/4 by IND vs BAN
  • The lowest total recorded: 58/10 by BAN vs IND
  • The highest score chased: 330/4 by IND vs PAK
  • The lowest score defended: 105/10 by IND vs BAN

Full Squads: 

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan

