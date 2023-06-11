IND vs AUS: Australia script history with WTC Final win as India's wait for ICC title continues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Australia win WTC Final

IND vs AUS: The Australian Cricket team scripted history when they defeated India in the World Test Championship final. Pat Cummins' side thumped Rohit Sharma-led India in the summit clash at The Oval as the Aussies wrapped the contest on the final day of the match. For India, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane inflicted hope on the final day but India went down by 209 runs in their pursuit of 444.

The Indian team was outblown by Aussies right from day one and the Men in Blue kept chasing the game throughout the five days of the contest. Aussies made a whopping 469 in the first innings and India got wrapped up for 270. The Aussies then amassed 270/8 d to ask India to chase a record total. In the last innings, none of the Indian batters could manage to get a fifty as Virat Kohli topped the scoring sheets with 49.

Australia become first team to win every ICC title

The Australian team has become the first and only team to win each and every tournament of ICC. They have earlier won ODI, T20I World Cups and Champions Trophy. This Test mace completes a full circle for them.

