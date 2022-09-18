Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS T20I Series: Rohit to make most of upcoming T20I series, says 'In six games we want to keep trying', IND vs AUS, IND vs SA

India skipper Rohit Sharma will be looking to make the most of the upcoming T20I series against Australia and South Africa as team India get ready for a final push before the World Cup. Rohit wants to try all the different styles he can ahead of the series and see the outcome they can get before the showpiece event in Australia.

"In these six games we want to keep trying what we can achieve with different styles. It is all about going out and trying to find ways of exploring ourselves but there is no limit to trying new things. You can extend yourself in so many directions to achieve so many things for the team," Rohit added ahead of the T20I series aaginst Asutralia.

Rohit further spoke on the Indian team's performacne in the Asia Cup and also spoke about Virat kohli's form.

"Virat Kohli went out of his comfort zone during the Asia Cup and played a rare sweep shot and Rohit wants even the bowlers to push their limits.

"I wanted to bring security in the team that is why we announced the team for both the series before the World Cup (Australia and South Africa).

"In Asia Cup also we more less had the same team," said Rohit ahead of the series opener against Australia.

"We will keep encouraging people to be more expressive. For example someone who doesn't play reverse sweep, can he play that and see if he can do it right. Someone can hit down the ground, things you are not comfortable doing, you do that and see what happens.

"When you go into the World Cup you should have all these answers. For bowlers, they can try opening the spell with a yorker or a bouncer," said the skipper.

India will play Australia in a three-match T20I series which kickstarts on Tuesday in Mohali. The Indian team will have a fully-fledged squad for the series but will miss the services of Mohammed Shami. The pacer tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore miss the Australian series.

Inputs from PTI

