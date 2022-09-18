IND vs AUS T20I Series: Virat and Hardik Pandya go 'Shakaboom' ahead of T20I series against Aussies I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : HARDIK PANYDA TWITTER Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya dancing

Highlights Virat and Hardik arrived in Mohali with the rest of the team on Sunday Morning

India will face Australia in a three-match T20I series from Tuesday

Both Virat and Hardik will be vital members of the India sqaud ahead of the T20 World Cup

With less than two days to go for the T20I series between India and Australia, the Indian star duo of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were seen chilling in Mohali as they posted a dancing video on Twitter. Hardik and Virat were seen chilling and dancing as Team India prepare for the three-match T20I series.

Virat and Hardik go 'Shakaboom'

A video shared on Hardik Pandya's Twitter account saw both the stars dancing while they used special glasses. The hilarious dance was grabbing attention in plenty as both were seen in shorts. Moving their right arm cheekily, both Virat and Hardik had a nice timeout as they prepare for the T20I series. The caption of the post read, "You know how we do @imVkohli."

Meanwhile, Virat and Hardik will look to continue their impressive run in the team. Virat recently scored a hundred and returned to form while Hardik was the 'Player in the Series' on the England tour in July.

The Indian team will have a huge task in hand next month as they prepare for the T20 World Cup, as both Virat and Hardik will have huge responsibilities on their shoulder. Hardik will be especially credited for the 2022 he has had after guiding Gujarat Titans (GT) to the India Premier League (IPL) title.

ALSO READ I IND vs AUS T20I Series: Virat recently returned to form and could bat at the opening position

Virat on the flip side had a tough start to 2022 but has put all those disappointments behind him. His ton against Afghanistan has boosted his confidence as he looks to add the T20 World Cup to his trophy cabinet.

Team India arrives in Mohali

The Indian team arrived in Mohali on Sunday morning as they gear up for the T20I series against the Aussies. The contingent was hit with a minor setback as Mohammed Shami tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore miss the series. Umesh Yadav was named in his place for the series.

Latest Cricket News