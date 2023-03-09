Thursday, March 09, 2023
     
  5. IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Cricket Score: India look to go all out on Aussies in Ahmedabad
IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Cricket Score: The final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is here and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The visitors made a stunning comeback in Indore under the leadership of Steve Smith. India will have their eyes set on the WTC final also

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2023 9:00 IST
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 4th Test

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma's team India currently leads the series by a margin of 2-1. The Aussies under the leadership of Steve Smith have already qualified for the World Test Championshiop finals and they will look to level the series in Ahmedabad.

