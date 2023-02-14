Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Shreyas Iyer unlikely to play in Delhi Test as Team India could go unchanged

India’s middle-order sensation Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to play in the second Test match in Delhi after he continues to struggle with a lower-back injury. The 28-year-old has been one of India’s bright prospects in recent times but has been struggling with injury at the start of 2023. While he receives treatment, it is also likely that Team India could opt for the same Playing XI that beat the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs to establish a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

Is Shreyas out of Delhi Test?

Shreyas has been struggling with a back injury and has been with the squad despite carrying the problem. He was initially ruled out of the first Test in Nagpur as Suryakumar Yadav was rewarded his place with a first Test cap. While Shubman Gill was another option in the middle order, the team management opted not to make any changes to the natural ability of players and instead opted for the Mumbaikar Yadav.

While the extent of the injury still remains unknown, it is hoped that Shreyas could still make the squad for the third and fourth Test which will be played in Indore and Ahmedabad respectively. If he is fit, he will come in place of Suryakumar Yadav but will have to hope for a speedy recovery.

Mayank Agrawal for final Tests?

On the flip side, Mayank Agarwal is knocking on the doors again as he too will be looking for a place in the team. The Karnataka skipper recently scored a 249-run knock in the Ranji Trophy and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. His performance saw Karnataka reach the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy before facing elimination.

KL Rahul to make way for Gill?

While plenty of questions remain unanswered, one more question that surrounds the Indian team is the form of KL Rahul. The Indian vice-captain is out of form and has been struggling to keep his place in the team. While there are no such hints from the team management for Rahul to be dropped, it is also expected that he could have to sit off the team in the near future if his form does not improve. In this scenario, Shubman Gill will be a tailor-made replacement who could be drafted in.

The second Test match in Delhi starts on Friday (February 17) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM on Day 1.

