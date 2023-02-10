IND vs AUS 1st Test: Rohit Sharma shines as Indian captain smashes 1st century in Border Gavaskar series

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma hits hundred in 1st Test

IND vs AUS 1st Test: India's captain Rohit Sharma on Friday smashed a century in the first match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The Indian team is dominating the proceedings on Day 2 of the Test as Sharma and Ravi Ashwin gave India a solid start. At the end of Day 1, India were at 77/1, trailing by 100 runs.

On the second day, Sharma and Ashwin helped India make a good start. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was highly expressive with the bat on Day 1 and was cautious at first at the start on Day 2. Anchoring the Indian batting in the first innings, Sharma smashed his first-ever ton in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. He scored a 171-ball hundred, including 14 fours and 2 sixes. Sharma has scored around 500 runs in the Border-Gavaskar series and this was his first ton in the high-profile series.

The second day of the match witnessed more assistance for spinners but the Indian overnight pair of Sharma and Ashwin gave India a fine start. Nathan Lyon made the ball turn and the pacers showed their reverse swing skills, but the Indian players negotiated the bowlers well. Earlier, the Indian team dominated on the first day of the Test match. The first day of the match showed glimpses of assistance to spinners as Australia were first wrapped up for 177 before India finished the day at 77/1. Jadeja was the architect of India's bowling as he scalped his 11th Test five-fer.

On a much-hyped spin-dominating pitch, it was India's fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, who sent India to a flying start. The duo sent back opener Khawaja and Warner in the early three overs. Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith, who brought the Aussie train back on track. However, Australia were jolted badly as Ravindra Jadeja made most of his comeback. On a not-so-great batting pitch, India's Rohit Sharma scored a fifty. Rahul and Sharma gave India a good start and hit a fifty on Day 1.

