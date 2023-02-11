IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja handed penalty for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Follow us on Image Source : AP, TWITTER Jadeja sanctioned by ICC

IND vs AUS: India's Ravindra Jadeja has been handed a penalty for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct as India defeated Australia in the first Test in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma's men outclassed the Australian side by a big margin of an innings and 132 to go 1-0 up in the series. However, their star all-rounder Jadeja, who was adjudged as Player of the match has been sanctioned by ICC.

Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game. The incident happened in the first innings of Australia's batting as Jadeja was seen applying soothing cream to his index finger. Jadeja took the substance from Mohammed Siraj's palm and appeared to rub this onto the index finger of his left hand.

More to follow...

