IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: When and where to watch men in blue clash against mighty Aussies | DETAILS

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has constantly been on the runs after the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League concluded. It seems as if they were playing the Asia Cup yesterday and now the blue brigade is back to take on the Aaron Finch-led Australian team. The Asia Cup came as a reality check to many members of the Indian team as they crashed out of the multi-nation cricketing event owing to their losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Australian team too on the other hand is traveling without its star players such as Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Marsh. To manage Warner's workload, the Australian team has decided to rest him and he might be back when the world champions take on West Indies after their scheduled tour of India ends. The Australian team is the defending champion in this year's T20I World Cup and before the start to their title defense campaign, Aaron Finch and his men will look forward to this particular series and if they end up winning against India in India, it will do them loads of good as a team.

When will the first T20I be played?

The first match will be played on September 20, 2022

Where will the first T20I be played?

The first match will b played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

When will the first T20I start?

The toss will be conducted at 7:00 PM IST and the first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST

Which will the first T20I be telecasted?

Star Sports Network is responsible for the live telecast of the match

What is the streaming platform for the first T20I match?

The match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

