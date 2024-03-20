'Pakistan definitely needs him': Veteran allrounder urged to reconsider international retirement

Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Imad Wasim retired from all forms of international cricket on November 24, 2023. He represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He was the star for Islamabad United in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 8:01 IST
Imad Wasim.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Imad Wasim celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Former Pakistan international Imad Wasim is being urged by his teammates to reconsider his international retirement ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup slated to be played in June in the USA and the Caribbean.

The bowling allrounder had an impressive PSL 9 (Pakistan Super League) and his PSL teammate and captain of Islamabad United Shadab Khan believes that his availability can play a major role in helping Pakistan do well in the marquee tournament.

Shadab is hopeful of Imad's return to international cricket with the World Cup approaching and believes that his vast amount of experience of playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) can benefit the 2009 T20 World Cup winners.

"I want to, in fact, when Imad made the decision, I had also talked to him that I didn't want him to leave," Shadab was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"Because Pakistan needs players like him. God willing, if there is a discussion with him, hopefully, he will come back because the World Cup is approaching and the way he is performing and his experience in CPL (Caribbean Premier League), Pakistan definitely needs him," he added.

Imad has confirmed that he can still consider making a comeback to international cricket if his country "needs him".

The spin-bowling allrounder also revealed that he was approached by the incumbent T20I skipper of Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

"I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that," Imad said.

"Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL."

Notably, Pakistan's next T20I assignment is a five-match series against New Zealand at home starting April 18 in Rawalpindi.

