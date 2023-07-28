ICC WC 2023: No e-tickets for showpiece event, BCCI to have physical redemption centers for online bookings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ODI World Cup trophy

ICC WC 2023: In a recent development on the ticket sale for the ODI World Cup 2023, the showpiece event in India will not have e-ticket entries to catch the action live from stadiums. The move was confirmed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah after the brass body meeting on Thursday, July 27. Even though online bookings for the matches will be done, the ticket holders will need to procure physical tickets from redemption centers.

During the Indian Premier League 2023, there was a lack of e-tickets at a few venues and it became overcrowded with fans finding it difficult to get physical copies of their tickets. The BCCI secretary Shah also confirmed that there will be 7-8 physical ticket redemption centers for procuring physical copies of tickets. "We can't use e-tickets this time around but will ensure to have physical tickets redemption at 7-8 centers well in advance. But physical ticket needs to be retained," Shah told reporters.

He added that it would be difficult to manage e-tickets at high-capacity venues and the plan is to first implement e-tickets for Bilateral series. "It will get difficult to manage e-tickets at high-capacity venues like Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Our plan is to start using e-tickets more in bilaterals first and then take it to multi-nation events like the World Cup," Shah added.

ICC, BCCI likely to announce ticket pricing soon

Meanwhile, as the fans sit in anticipation for the ticket prices to come out, Shah has hinted the announcement will be made soon. "We had a word with the state associations today on the tickets. 90 percent of the associations came with the manifests and 1-2 didn't have it ready. We have given them time till Monday to sort it out. The ICC and BCCI will then jointly announce ticket pricing and everything," he added.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played from October 5 to November 19 with 48 matches taking place in the marquee event. All the teams are placed in a single group with a round-robin format where everyone will get to play against each other once. The tournament opener will be played between England and New Zealand on October 5.

