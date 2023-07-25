ICC ODI Rankings: New No.1 in batters chart, Smriti Mandhana surpasses Harmanpreet Kaur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur during T20I series against Australia in December 20222

The star English all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt jumped to the top of ICC Women's ODI batter chart for the first time. Sciver-Brunt recorded 271 runs from three ODIs in the recent Ashes 2023 to give England 2-1 series win at home which also helped her top batters chart in ICC ODI rankings.

The 30-year-old all-rounder remains at the top of ODI all-rounders' chart for a considerable time and now her recent perfromances with a bat boost her to top of batters' list as well. Her teammate and spin ace Sophie Ecclestone remains at the top in bowlers chart in ODI, making it all-English players topping the updated ICC ODI players rankings.

Sciver-Brunt took only three wickets in Ashes ODIs but shone with bat with 31, 111* and 129 scores. She has now scored 3280 runs from 97 ODIs at an average of 45.55 with seven hundreds and 20 centuries. Notably, she is the only English batter in top-ten ODI rankings and for Australia, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry remains in top-ten.

Sri Lankan legend Chamari Athapaththu, who gained the top ODI batter title from Mooney ealrier this month, slipped to second place while Australian opener moved to third position.

In other prominent changes, star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana moved up to the sixth position in ICC ODI batters' chart. Mandhana scored a brilliant fifty against Bangladesh in the third ODI after string of poor performances. But Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur slipped two places to eight position, losing top Indian batter spot to Mandhana, despite scoring a fifty in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

Australian captain Meg Lanning, who missed the recent Ashes series due to inury, moved one position up to seventh place. For India bowlers, star all-rounder Deepti Sharma remains in the ninth place in bowlers chart and seventh in all-rounders list in the updated ICC ODI rankings.

