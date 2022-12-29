ICC Awards: Suryakumar Yadav nominated for Men's T20I Cricketer of the year title, check list of nominees

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav is No.1 T20I batter

The International Cricket Council on Thursday released the list of nominees for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the year 2022. The list features India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who had a stellar 2022 in the shortest format. Yadav, who was promoted as India's vice-captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, is currently the No. 1 ranked T20I batter in the world.

The list features three more players apart from Yadav. Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Sikandar Raza, England's sensation Sam Curran and Pakistan's reliable wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan are the ones to be nominated alongside Yadav.

