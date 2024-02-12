Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Live tv
ICC announces U19 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament; includes four Indian players

ICC unveiled its Team of the Tournament a day after Australia's thumping 79-run win over defending champions India. Four Indians, including captain and leading run-scorer Uday Saharan, made the list after an impressive campaign.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 21:44 IST
Musheer Khan
Image Source : GETTY Musheer Khan against Australia in the U19 World Cup 2024 final in Benoni on February 11

ICC revealed its U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament on Monday, February 11. As expected, Indian cricketers dominated the eleven-member list despite their thumping defeat against Australia in the final on Sunday,

Hugh Weibgen guided Australia to their fourth and first title since 2010 with a dominant 79-run win against the defending champions at Benoni's Willowmoore Park. India dominated the group and Super Six stages with huge wins and one-sided results but failed to replicate in the final.

But there were some individual standout performances from team India with Uday Saharan topping the scoring chart with 397 runs. The 18-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder Musheer Khan scored 360 runs and took 7 wickets to make the list. Saumy Pandey and Sachin Dhas are also included in the ICC's Team of the Tournament with the former taking 18 wickets, the most by any Indian player in the single edition of the U19 World Cup.

South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat against India in the first semifinal, also produced some exceptional talents in the tournament. The fast bowler Kwena Maphaka topped the bowling chart with 21 wickets in just six innings and also claimed the Player of the Tournament award. 

ICC's U19 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament

  1. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (South Africa) (wk) - 287 runs at 57.40
  2. Harry Dixon (Australia) - 309 runs at 44.14
  3. Musheer Khan (India) – 360 runs at 60.00
  4. Hugh Weibgen (Australia) (captain) - 304 runs at 50.66
  5. Uday Saharan (India) – 397 runs at 56.71
  6. Sachin Dhas (India) – 303 runs at 60.60
  7. Nathan Edward (West Indies) – 101 runs at 50.50 and 11 wickets at 17.81
  8. Callum Vidler (Australia) – 14 wickets at 11.71
  9. Ubaid Shah (Pakistan) – 18 wickets at 12.38
  10. Kwena Maphaka (South Africa) – 21 wickets at 9.71 (Player of the Tournament) 
  11. Saumy Pandey (India) – 18 wickets at 10.27
