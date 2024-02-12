ICC announces U19 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament; includes four Indian players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Musheer Khan against Australia in the U19 World Cup 2024 final in Benoni on February 11

ICC revealed its U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament on Monday, February 11. As expected, Indian cricketers dominated the eleven-member list despite their thumping defeat against Australia in the final on Sunday,

Hugh Weibgen guided Australia to their fourth and first title since 2010 with a dominant 79-run win against the defending champions at Benoni's Willowmoore Park. India dominated the group and Super Six stages with huge wins and one-sided results but failed to replicate in the final.

But there were some individual standout performances from team India with Uday Saharan topping the scoring chart with 397 runs. The 18-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder Musheer Khan scored 360 runs and took 7 wickets to make the list. Saumy Pandey and Sachin Dhas are also included in the ICC's Team of the Tournament with the former taking 18 wickets, the most by any Indian player in the single edition of the U19 World Cup.

South Africa, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat against India in the first semifinal, also produced some exceptional talents in the tournament. The fast bowler Kwena Maphaka topped the bowling chart with 21 wickets in just six innings and also claimed the Player of the Tournament award.

ICC's U19 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament