IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya similar to MS Dhoni as captain claims Gujarat Titans player

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni

IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 and the first game will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. During this match, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans team won the trophy in their very first IPL season. On the other hand, MS Dhoni has won the trophy for his team a total of four times. The match between the two teams will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the opening match, Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore said that according to him, Pandya is very similar to legendary Dhoni in terms of leadership traits. Sai Kishore, before joining Gujarat Titans, was with CSK for a couple of years.

"Hardik and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) are pretty similar in the way they handle things, they both are pretty calm," Sai Kishore said.

"One thing that I really admire about Hardik is his ability to handle success and failure equally – that is something very unique about him.

He is a level-headed guy and that works (for him)," he added.

The 28-year-old said the new rule of having an 'Impact Player' in IPL will make it more manageable than what it was in the domestic circuit.

"It is more like the super-sub rule where we can either use a bowler or a batsman. It is basically like playing with 12 people. We have already played with this (rule) in domestic (cricket). The only change is that we can use it till the 20th over, in domestic it was restricted to the 14th over.

In 20 overs, it should be a lot easier to handle,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner said he is eyeing a place in the Indian squad.

"Yes, there are a lot of left-arm spinners in India and this (IPL) is a very good opportunity but I would like to be here now in the present and play well for Gujarat. In the last five years, my skill set has gone up and I want to keep improving. If it happens that I do very well in the IPL, I am going to play for India," he said.

Sai Kishore also admitted that he has to improve his batting to be included in the Indian squad.

"It is a work in progress. I have done well in domestic (cricket) also. I know the areas where I am good and the areas where I need to work on. I am trying to put in hours into my batting and fielding," he said.

"In the IPL and higher you go, you want to bat at the top. In Tamil Nadu, I have had the luxury of batting at the top in a few games. The death overs batting needs more work and attention. Finding a pattern or formula to score quick runs is what I am working on," Sai Kishore concluded.

Also Read:

Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu, Saweety storm into final of Women's World Championships

Latest Cricket News