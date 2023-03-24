Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu, Saweety storm into final of Women's World Championships

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nikhat Zareen in action

India boxing star Nikhat Zareen and three other star pugilists from the country continued their winning streak to enter the final at the Women's World Championships. Along with Nikhat three other pugilists including Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas, and Saweety Boora also have confirmed at least four medals for the country.

Competing in a new weight category, Nikhat (50kg) defeated Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, and Lovlina (75kg) progressed to the final clash with a 4-1 win over Li Qian of China. Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) out-punched Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan with a 5-2 victory, while Saweety Boora (81kg) reached her second World Championships by beating Sue-Emma Greentree of Australia 4-3.

Nitu who will take on the Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the final on Saturday said, "I played from a distance last time (in Istanbul), so I was not able to recover. This time I played from close range."

"I had to play with my mind and adapt. I can see improvement in myself. Earlier I used to play a counter-attacking game from a distance but now I can adapt according to the situation," she added.

Nikhat will face the two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final.

"I feel like I play better when I face technical boxers. I have played her before and she's an experienced boxer. It was a clean game," Nikhat said.

After two bronze medals, Lovlina was third-time lucky as she changed the colour of her medal with an impressive win.

"I used to think I have a psychological problem that's why I can't go beyond the bronze. But, today, that has changed," Lovlina said.

"I played from afar in the first round and then attacked and counter-attacked. I also defended as I wanted to confuse my opponent."

Lovlina will face Australia's Caitlin Parker in the final on Sunday. On the other hand, Saweety will take on Wang Lina of China.

