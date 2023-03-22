South Africa register record-breaking win to level ODI series against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : PROTEAS MEN/TWITTER Team South Africa

South Africa scripted history by beating West Indies in the third and final ODI in Potchefstroom on Tuesday and reaching a unique feat. By registering a four-wicket win, the Proteas leveled the series 1-1. The first ODI between the two teams was abandoned by rain and West Indies won the second ODI by 48 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen played an impressive knock to guide his team to chase the target of 261 in just 29.3 overs. With this South Africa became the first team ever to chase down a target of 250 or more in less than 30 overs. The closest any team came to this feat was back in the year 2019, when India chased 255 against West Indies, off 32.3 overs in Port of Spain.

"Pretty good wicket, probably one of my better knocks, and am really proud of it. We were trying to play conditions and not the situations, conditions were fantastic today. Took Joseph on today and it was my day today. The conditions dictate how aggressive you can play and conditions were great today," Klaasen said after his knock.

"Test cricket is hard, I ponder every time I make a mistake. I never doubt myself, I was hitting the ball well in the nets and I calmed everything down; my confidence stays up. I'm riding the wave at the moment and would like to keep it going. Always a good feeling to get the team over the line, very pleased to play a knock like this," he added.

Earlier in the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Coming to bat, Team West Indies were bundled out for 260 runs with Brandon King scoring 72 runs off 72 balls. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell also contributed runs by scoring 39 runs and 36 runs, respectively. Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Bjorn Fortuin scalped 2 wickets each.

When it comes to South Africa's batting, Heinrich Klaasen played an unbeaten knock of 119 runs off 61 deliveries with 15 boundaries and five sixes. Marco Jansen too contributed 43 runs off 33 balls. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein picked three and two wickets, respectively.

