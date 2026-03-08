'No protocol lapse': Mamata Banerjee hits back at President Murmu over Siliguri controversy

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly responded to comments made by President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Siliguri on 7 March for the 9th International Santal Conference. The President had expressed disappointment over the small venue, low attendance, and the absence of state ministers, including Mamata, upon her arrival.

In a detailed statement, CM Banerjee accused the BJP of using the President’s remarks for political gain ahead of the state Assembly elections. She claimed the party was attempting to misrepresent West Bengal’s handling of the event and questioned why similar issues in BJP-ruled states were not highlighted.

“No protocol lapse happened on part of district administration. BJP is disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda. Most unfortunate,” she wrote, adding that the state government had no prior knowledge of the programme’s details.

Mamata details state’s role in protocol

Mamata clarified that the responsibility for any mismanagement lay with the private organisers and the Airports Authority of India, not the West Bengal government. She said the state had fully respected the office of the President and that no breach of protocol occurred.

She added that speculation about her being upset with President Murmu was misplaced, and stressed that the state had maintained proper decorum during the visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the situation “shameful and unprecedented,” and said the office of the President is above politics. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticised Mamata for her “narrow mindset” and lack of respect for constitutional positions.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that insulting President Murmu is equivalent to insulting the Constitution of India. Chief Ministers from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh also condemned the alleged protocol lapses, urging proper respect for the President’s office.

The BJP accused the Trinamool Congress of disrespecting both the Constitution and tribal citizens. Meanwhile, the Telangana Scheduled Tribes Morcha staged protests in response to the incident, burning an effigy of Mamata Banerjee.