Tricolour offered at Khatu Shyam Temple by devotees wishing victory for India in T20 World Cup final | WATCH

New Delhi:

As the T20 World Cup final kicks off today between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, devotees in Rajasthan’s Sikar offered the tricolor flag to Baba Khatushyamji, praying for an Indian victory. The flag was presented by a group of young fans from Sikar and Jaipur, who gathered at the temple to bless the team and seek divine support before the crucial match.

Watch the video here

Big screens set up for fans in Sikar

Fans across Sikar will be able to watch the final live on large screens set up at Subhash Chowk by the local trade association. Many restaurants in the city have also arranged live streaming, allowing cricket enthusiasts to catch every moment of the game with friends and family.

T20 World Cup: India against New Zealand

This final marks the first T20 World Cup final meeting between India and New Zealand. Historically, the two teams have faced off only three times in T20 World Cups since 2007, with New Zealand winning all three encounters. India’s last T20 World Cup match against the Kiwis was in 2021, when they were eliminated in the group stages. Fans will be watching closely to see if India can break the losing streak today.

Matches Played: 3

India Wins: 0

New Zealand Wins: 3

Squads for today’s final

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

As the clock ticks closer to 7 PM, excitement in Sikar and across India is palpable. Devotees at Baba Khatushyamji Temple and fans at Subhash Chowk are hoping for a historic victory to cheer for their defending champions.