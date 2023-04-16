Hardik Pandya scores 2000 IPL runs, joins elite list with Jadeja, Russell

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya registered special record in the Gujarat Titans game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Pandya who is counted among the best all-rounders in the world has made a big record by scoring just 16 runs. He has become only the second Indian to reach the unique milestone.

Against Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya scored 28 runs off 19 balls, hitting three fours and 1 long six. He completed 2000 runs in IPL as soon as he scored his 16th run and he has already taken 50 wickets in IPL. With this he became the sixth player to score more than 2000 runs and take 50 wickets in the tournament. Before him four other players reached the feat and only one Indian have made it to the list. Interestingly, Pandya is the youngest to reach the milestone.

Players with more than 2000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL:

Shane Watson Andre Russell Kieron Pollard Ravindra Jadeja Jacques Kallis Hardik Pandya

In his IPL career so far, Hardik Pandya has scored 2003 runs in 111 IPL matches. His highest score is 91 runs. He has scored runs in IPL at a strike rate of 146.63. Apart from this, he has taken 50 wickets.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Latest Cricket News