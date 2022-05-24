GT vs RR Live Streaming Online, Tv IPL 2022 IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: When and Where to watch GT vs RR Match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens.

GT vs RR Live Streaming Online, Tv IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royal Live In India? Know Details

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Gujarat, led by Hardik Pandya has been in red hot form with the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan blowing hot and cold, but still making it to the Playoffs.

Here are the Live Streaming Details of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals.

Where can I watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match in India?

The GT vs RR match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Gold 2 channels will telecast the match.

Where can I watch GT vs RR Match Online, Live Streaming?

You can watch live streaming of GT vs RR match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where can I watch GT vs RR match in South Africa and Zimbabwe?

The match will be telecast on SuperSports Cricket in South Africa and Zimbabwe and also in other African countries.

Where can I watch GT vs RR match in the United Kingdom (UK)?

Sky Sports will live telecast the GT vs RR match in the United Kingdom.

Where can I watch GT vs RR match in the West Indies?

Flow Sports will telecast the match in the West Indies.

Where can I watch GT vs RR match in the United States?

Willow TV will telecast IPL matches in the United States and Canada.

Where can I watch GT vs RR match in Australia?

Fox Sports and Fox Cricket will live telecast the match in Australia

Where can I watch the GT vs RR match in New Zealand?

Sky Sports live telecast the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Alzarri Joseph, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Match Details

GT vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 24th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata