  5. 'God save Indian team': Fans livid with head coach Rahul Dravid with continuous experiments ahead of World Cup

India's loss to West Indies in the second ODI has not gone down well with the fans. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested even as India's constant experiments so close to the World Cup has brought head coach Dravid under the scanner.

Asia Cup 2022 debacle, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final defeat, WTC Final loss, too many experiments, injuries to key players, losing to West Indies for the first time in nine ODIs. India head coach Rahul Dravid has come under the scanner big time. India's recent loss to the West Indies due to experimentation in the playing XI hasn't gone down well with many. This was the team's first loss in nine matches in the format and clearly, two months before the World Cup, the team doesn't look ready for the World Cup.

A lot of fans were delighted when Rahul Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri as India's head coach. But the results have been clearly opposite as India's wait for the elusive ICC title continues. Moreover, the team is not looking settled at all with around 60-odd days to go for the World Cup. In the second ODI against the West Indies, India had a chance to seal the three-match series. Instead, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested only for the Indian team to fold for 181 batting first.

West India pushed the series into the decider and have a chance to finally win a series against India for the first time since 2006. Rahul Dravid, meanwhile, was not worried with a loss insisting that the bench strength had to be tested with not much time to go for the Asia Cup and subsequently the World Cup. He also noted that injuries have played a part in some of the decision-making recently and hence, the team management wanted the backups to be ready if the need arises.

However, the fans and experts alike were not at all pleased and the former especially came down hard at the head coach. While some of them have called for Dravid's immediate sacking, a few felt disappointed with the results under India's one of the finest players. Here are some of the reactions of the fans who have expressed themselves against Dravid:

