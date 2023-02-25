Glenn Maxwell makes shocking remark, says Australia have been outstanding against India in Test series

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The word outstanding is certainly not the one Maxwell would have wanted to use here because Australia have been everything, but outstanding on this tour so far.

Glenn Maxwell, in conversation with Sydney Morning Herald, said that the Australian team, barring one session in Delhi, have been outstanding against India.

"I think they’ve showed a lot of fight. Bar that one session I thought they were outstanding. It’s bloody difficult over there - it’s not an easy place to play, it’s so foreign for us. But I feel like, apart from a couple of little moments, we’ve been in the fight, we’ve been matching India at different times and they’ve shown a lot of fight," said Maxwell.

Well, the remark is as strange as it comes. The word outstanding is certainly not the one Maxwell would have wanted to use here because Australia have been everything, but outstanding on this tour so far. And if getting a 1-2 run lead for some time during a Test is what the team calls good work, they certainly have to re-evaluate a few things.

"It’s just sticking it out for a little bit longer and I’m sure that’ll be the message, to keep trying to stay up with India and take a hold of those key moments in the game. At the start of day three [in Delhi] I thought we were well ahead in the game, and to be ahead of India at any stage of a Test match over there is a sign we’re doing the right things, it’s just doing it for a little bit longer," he said.

Maxwell has been named in the ODI squad for the three games in India beginning March 17. He has not played international cricket since breaking his leg at a birthday party in a freak accident last November.

"I’ve been in constant touch with the selectors for a while now, and it probably hasn’t happened as fast as I’d like. I probably would’ve liked to be playing a little bit earlier, but the fact I knew the timeline for the one day side and the realistic goal, I was able to manipulate my rehab program to fit that timeline I was racing against," he said.

“After the World Cup last year I was pretty cooked, and it’s never nice to have a break of this magnitude, but it’s also not the worst timing to have a little bit of time away from the game and I did spend most of it in rehab, physio and gym sessions, but it was a nice little refresher. Hopefully this will extend a little bit of time at the back end of my career," he added.

The last two Tests are set to be played in Indore and Ahemedabad, starting March 1 and 9 respectively. As far as the 3-match ODI series is concerned, the schedule is listed below.

IND vs AUS - ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI on March 17 at The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2nd ODI on March 19 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

3rd ODI on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

