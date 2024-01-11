First time in 2428 T20Is! Rohit Sharma on cusp of creating a special record against Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Ever since, India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan has been announced, the interest surrounding the contest has increased with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included. Perhaps, Rohit is returning to lead the team even as Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav who led India previously are unavailable due to different injuries. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah who led India in Ireland T20Is is also rested ahead of the five-match Test series against England at home.

As far as the record for Rohit Sharma is concerned, it has nothing to do with his captaincy. So far, the 36-year-old has been part of India's 99 wins in the shortest format of the game and it is already a world record with the second best being Shoaib Malik who was part of 86 wins for Pakistan. If India beat Afghanistan in the first T20I in Mohali on January 11 (Thursday), Rohit will become the first player ever to be part of 100 wins for a team in T20 Internationals.

He has so far amassed 3039 runs in 99 wins he has been part of the Indian team at an average of 37.98 and a strike-rate of 142.60 with three wins and 25 fifties to his name. He would love to add more to his tally and help the side win in his presence for the record 100th time.

Players to be part of most wins in T20Is

Players Wins Rohit Sharma (India) 99 Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) 86 Virat Kohli (India) 73 Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) 70 Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) 70

Among other personal milestones, Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of completing 4000 runs in T20Is. He has so far amassed 3853 in 140 innings at an average of 31.3 and a strike-rate of 139.2 with four centuries and 29 fifties to his name and needs 147 runs to reach the landmark.