Fight breaks out between fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium during DC vs SRH match | WATCH

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday locked horns against each other at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Sunrisers came out on top in the game that was contested well between both the teams as they won by 9 runs. Meanwhile, a video is doing the rounds on social media where fans can be seen indulging in an ugly brawl.

In a video shared on the social media platform Twitter, a group of fans can be seen fighting and beating each other in a stand. The brawl took place during the IPL match between DC and SRH. Notably, police personnel is also spotted intervening between the heated parties.

Notably, a senior police official stated that the incident occurred in the public enclosure at the Mohinder Amarnath Stand. "All the spectators were pacified and no complaint was made by either party. They were warned and bound to sit peacefully. On inquiry, it was found that it was started with arguments between a few people on a petty issue of blocking the view," the official said. Police also said that no complaint was given by anyone and the issue was settled amicably.

he 40th match of IPL 2023 was played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this match, Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 9 runs. After choosing to bat first, SRH set a target of 198 runs. In response, Delhi managed to score 188/6 in 20 overs. Among Delhi batters, only Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt were able to more than 30 runs.

Chasing a big target, Delhi Capitals did not get off to a good start. When Captain David Warner was sent back to the hut without opening his account. However, Salt and Marsh stabilized the innings. When these two batters were playing, Delhi's victory seemed certain, but their batting line-up collapsed after Marsh's. Salt scored 59 and Marsh scored 63. Manish Pandey was able to score only 1 run. Priyam Garg contributed 12 runs, and Sarfaraz Khan contributed 9 runs. In the end, Axar Patel tried to pull big hits but could not win the game. He managed to score 29 runs.

