England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: County Ground, Bristol Pitch Report

ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI, County Ground, Bristol, Pitch Report:

England led by Zak Crawley would look to win the third ODI versus Ireland at the County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday, September 26 and claim the series as they are already leading the ongoing bilateral contest 1-0.

The Three Lions beat Ireland in the second match of the series by 48 runs and look likely to clinch the third fixture too. England were domineering with the willow in the second match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Will Jacks was in full flow as he scored an impressive 94 and was ably supported by Sam Hain who scored 89.

English bowlers were a bit inconsistent in terms of their line and length and it allowed the Irish batters to stay in the game for a longer period of time during the second ODI time.

Ireland's top order needs to take more responsibility as it failed to impress in the previous game. The Irish bowlers will have to make early inroads to put pressure on England's batting line-up.

County Ground Pitch Report

The County Ground in Bristol is not a very high-scoring venue and always provides a very even contest between the bat and ball. There is always lateral movement present and it keeps the seamers interested.

County Ground, Bristol Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 35

Matches won batting first: 16

Matches won bowling first: 17

Average first innings score: 241

Average second innings score: 212

Highest total scored: 373/5 by ENG-W vs SA-W

Highest score chased: 359/4 by England vs Pakistan

Lowest total recorded: 92 all out by Zimbabwe vs England

Lowest total defended: 182 all out by New Zealand vs England

