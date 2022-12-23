Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England tour of South Africa: Jofra Archer makes much-awaited return, Harry Brook also earns maiden call-up

England have named a strong 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series in South Africa that begins in January. Jofra Archer makes a much-awaited return to the England team with the in-form Harry Brook also winning a maiden call-up to the ODI squad. Ben Duckett, who impressed as a Test opener in the 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan recently, also makes a return for the first time since 2016 to the ODI team named.

Topley also returns

Reece Topley, who left the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year with an ankle injury, has also been named after making good recovery. Jos Buttler will lead the side with some familiar names and a strong pace attack that has quite a few all-rounders. Aside from the returning Archer and Topley, the team has Olly Stone, David Willey, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes.

Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali are the spinners in the squad. Jonny Bairstow continues to recover from the injury he sustained ahead of the T20 World Cup while playing golf. Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett remain the available top-order options. Joe Root will skip the series and prepare for the Test series against New Zealand in February.

England’s tour of South Africa

The three-match series begins on January 27 and will be crucial preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later in the year. For South Africa, who are 11th in the Cricket World Cup Super League table, the series will be massive considering that they are yet to book their place in the tournament.

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

