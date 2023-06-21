Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Ashes 2023: England name starting XI for one-off Test at Trent Bridge

Ashes 2023: The England women's team will face the Australia women in the one-off Test at Trent Bridge.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2023 15:18 IST
Women's Ashes 2023
Image Source : GETTY Women's Ashes 2023

Ashes 2023: The England Women's Cricket Team on Wednesday named its starting XI for the one-off Ashes Test against Australia women at Trent Bridge. The England team will be led by Heather Knight, whereas there are two debutants from the English side. The match is set to begin on June 22.

Lauren Filer will make her England debut, while Danni Wyatt will be playing in her maiden Test game for England. Notably, Alice Capsey and Alice Davidson-Richards have been removed from the Test squads. 

England's Playing XI:

Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

More to follow...

