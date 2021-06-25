Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dilip Vengsarkar 'amazed' at Team India's 20-day break post WTC Final

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar is "amazed" after knowing that Virat Kohli and his men will be on a "three-week holiday" before the start of England Test series after "poor preparation" cost them the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Quarantine restrictions allowed India to play only one intra-squad game before the marquee clash against a well-prepared New Zealand.

"I enjoyed watching Test cricket over this cycle. India did extremely well over this cycle but what cost them in the final was their poor preparation. They went into such a game without any practice games.

"New Zealand on the other hand were match fit having already played two games (against England)," he told PTI on Friday.

The players have a three-week break before they reassemble in the UK on July 14 for the five Tests against England beginning in Nottingham from August 4.

The scheduling has left Vengsarkar amazed.

It must be mentioned that the six-week break between the WTC final and the first England Test is due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 protocols for any Indian traveller going to the UK.

"I don't know how we approach this kind of an itinerary. Where you go for a holiday in between and then come back to play Test matches. One week break was enough post the WTC final. The thing is you need to play continuously. I am amazed this itinerary was approved."

India missed a fast-bowling all-rounder in the eleven and played two specialist spinners, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, also because of their batting abilities.

With Hardik Pandya not fit enough to bowl regularly in the format, the selectors ignored him for the UK tour. "

"If he is not available then you think about somebody who is available. In cricket, nobody is indispensable. Unfortunately, BCCI doesn't have a proper talent spotting team. They should pick someone from the U-19 level and groom him," said Vengsarkar, who was the chairman of BCCI's Talent Research & Development Organization (TRDO).