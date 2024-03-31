DC vs CSK, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Delhi Capitals will take on the Chennai Super Kings in their third match of IPL 2024 in Vizag

Delhi Capitals haven't had the best start to the 2024 edition of the IPL having lost both their games so far but with the franchise reaching closer to their best XI in terms of balance with players starting to be available, there are some good things in store. Having lost both their away games, the Capitals will begin their home leg at their adopted home ground in Visakhapatnam against a high-flying Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outfit and will hope to open their account on Sunday.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, are coming off bulldozing oppositions in the first two games at home and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business in an away game. However, just going by the squads, the Capitals have big holes in their line-up and it might allow them to go out and express themselves, similar to being in a nothing-to-loose situation.

The Visakhapatnam surface is set to be great for batting just like the Test series between India and England. While all is going too well for the Super Kings, the Capitals lack depth in both batting and bowling and it will not be a surprise if the Men in Blue work on the fight.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match 13, DC vs CSK:

Mitchell Marsh (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar

Probable playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Swastik Chikara/Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav (impact sub)

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana (impact sub)