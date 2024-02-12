David Warner on cusp of joining elite list featuring Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner and Virat Kohli

The third and final T20I between Australia and West Indies is set to be played on Tuesday (February 13) at the Perth Stadium. Though it's a dead rubber, it could be a special game for David Warner who has shown terrific form in the first two matches of the series. He played his 100th T20I for Australia in the first outing of the series becoming only the third cricketer to play as many matches across all formats with Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor.

Moreover, Warner also became the first player to register fifty-plus in his landmark matches in all formats smashing 70 off just 35 balls in his 100th T20I. Meanwhile, the southpaw is aiming yet another special record in his illustrious T20I career and is only 14 runs away from completing 3000 runs in the shortest format of the game. If he scores 36 runs in the last game against West Indies, the left-hander will become the second Australian (after Aaron Finch) and seventh player overall to reach the milestone.

He will also become the fifth fastest to the 3000-run mark trumping India skipper Rohit Sharma who did it in 108 T20I innings. Virat Kohli is the fastest in this aspect having reached there in 81 innings while Babar Azam of Pakistan also took as many innings. Aaron Finch completed 3000 runs in 98 innings while Martin Guptill of New Zealand achieved the milestone in his 101st innings in the format.

Fastest to 3000 runs in T20Is

Players Innings taken Virat Kohli (India) 81 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 81 Aaron Finch (Australia) 98 Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 101 Rohit Sharma (India) 108 Paul Stirling (Ireland) 113

Among other records, Warner also needs only 48 runs to complete 12000 runs in T20 cricket while he is only 43 runs away from going past Virat Kohli in the list of most runs scored in the shortest format across all the levels. Alex Hales was the recent player to go past Kohli in this aspect with the latter not playing T20 cricket currently.