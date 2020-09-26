IPL 2020: Don’t want make communication & fielding errors vs KKR, says SRH skipper David Warner

Image Source : TWITTER/IPL File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner.

Sunrisers Hyderabad would love to forget what happened in their last match as they put on a horrendous show and pressed their own destruction button while a comfortable win was within their grasp against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Needing 40-odd runs with eight wickets in hand in the last five overs, the team suffered a batting collapse as team lost all the wickets within 32 runs while falling short of the target by 10 runs.

To make things worse, the team two running-between-the-wickets mix-up as well with one of the run-outs saw Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan colliding at the middle of the pitch in a comical error.

This had team’s skipper David Warner worried, who felt limiting such mistakes will be among their priorities when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in Abu Dhabi as such nagging errors could cost the game.

“From our point of view, or actually for me try not to let the bowler hit his hand and get on to the stumps. I think just communication; Couple of basic fielding errors and obviously a mishap in the middle; running and colliding in the middle and getting run out are. Little errors like that can be big points in the game,” he said while speaking to Sunrisers’ official Twitter handle.

He also said that it would be important that batsmen take on the responsibility to stay on the pitch till the end, especially when chasing a big total.

“At that stage (during RCB match) we needed a batsman in and that was crucial to the way we were going about our chase. We need one batter to be there at least who would be there till the end when we are chasing a total like that,” he said.

