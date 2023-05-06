Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
CSK vs MI: Chennai defeat Mumbai for first time at home after 13 years, make a double over them in IPL 2023

CSK vs MI: Chennai outclassed Mumbai with a thumping win at Chepauk. With this win, CSK go on second place in the IPL 2023 poits table

Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2023 19:20 IST
CSK beat MI
Image Source : PTI CSK beat MI

CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings registered a thumping win over Mumbai Indians in the 49th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. MS Dhoni's men outclassed Rohit Sharma's troops both with the bat and the ball. MI scored 139 runs in the first innings and CSK chased down the total with 6 wickets in hand and 14 balls to go.

With this win, CSK outclassed MI for the first time at their home ground of Chepauk after 13 years. MI were on a six-game winning streak at CSK's fortress in all T20s. Before this win, Chennai's last win over Mumbai at MA Chidambaram Stadium came way back in 2010. Also, CSK have made a double over MI this season. They have beaten them both the times in the league stage this year and this is only the second ocassion where they have won both the league games against MI. The only previous instance was in 2014.

Talking about the match, Matheesha Pathirana led CSK restrict MI at 139. He grabbed three wickets, whereas Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande chipped in with two wickets each.

In the chase, CSK made a blistering start with their openers Gaikwad and Conway going hard. While the former departed for a 16-ball 30, Conway held one end and scored 44 off 42 balls. Shivam Dube chipped in with a 26-run knock off 18 balls.

