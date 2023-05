Chennai and Gujarat, it's down to the final two teams of the competition to decide the winner of the two-month-long journey. The winner would have been declared by the night of Sunday or in the wee hours of Monday but the weather played a spoilsport. But for once more, the opportunity comes for both these sides to have a crack at each other and get the glory in their pocket. We hope the weather stays away and we get a full contest. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, along with Aditya Kukalyekar, take you to this exciting contest between the two giant teams.