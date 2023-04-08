MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings register easy win against Mumbai Indians

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings registered an easy win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday. The MS Dhoni-led team defeated MI by 7 wickets. Coming to bat first, Mumbai set a target of 158 runs. CSK easily chased the target in just 18.1 overs with 3 wickets in hand. Ajinkya Rahane who scored the fastest 50 of IPL 2023 and Ravindra Jadeja who took a 3-wicket haul powered their team to victory.

CSK did not have a good start as opener Devon Conway returned back to the hut without opening an account, but after that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane stabilized the innings and took the team toward the target. Rahane scored 61 runs in 27 balls, which included 7 fours and three sixes. Shivam Dubey scored 28 runs in 26 balls. For Mumbai, Kumar Kartikeya Singh took 1/24 in 4 overs. Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla also took 1-wicket each.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored 21 runs and Ishan Kishan scored 32 runs for Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Cameron Green contributed 12 runs, Suryakumar Yadav scored 1 run and Tilak Verma scored 22 runs. Arshad Khan managed to register just 2 runs. But Tim David scored 31 runs and Hrithik Shokeen played an innings of 18 runs in the end. Ravindra Jadeja got the most wickets for CSK. He took three wickets. Mitchell Santner picked 2 wickets.

MI vs CSK head to head

Matches Played - 35

CSK won - 15

MI won - 20

Tied Matches - 0

No Result - 0

CSK's Highest Score - 218

MI's Highest Score - 219

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

CSK Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Substitutes -

Mumbai Indians - Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Karthikeya, Nehal Wadhera

Chennai Super Kings - Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ambati Rayudu, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati

