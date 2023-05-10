Chennai Super Kings move closer to Playoffs qualification as they beat Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team CSK celebrates

Chennai Super Kings thrashed Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of IPL 2023 to move closer to qualification of the Playoffs. In the match played at CSK's homeground, MA Chidambaram stadium, MS Dhoni-led team won by 27 runs on Wednesday. After winning the toss and coming to bat first, CSK batters scored 167/8 in 20 overs. In response, DC batters managed to score just 140 runs.

CSK have now got 15 points and are currently at the second position om the points table with two matches to go. If CSK win even one of their upcoming matches, they will qualify for the Playoffs as they will get 17 points. They gave their next matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and DC on May 14 and May 20, respectively.

On the other hand, DC have failed to jump from the last position and have 8 points in 11 matches played with NRR of -0.605. It has become difficult for them to make it to the playoffs as even if they win the remaining games, they will still reach 14 points.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshan

