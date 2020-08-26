'Can I reach 700? Why not?': James Anderson sets sight on new challenge

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson

With the elite 600-wicket box already ticked off in his resume, veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has now set his sight on a new challenge while revealing that the England team management has asked him to continue for the next 18 months until the next Ashes.

There was a lot of talk about his retirement through the whole summer, but reiterating his old statement, Anderson, who on Tuesday breached the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket, said that he has more to offer while even suggesting that the 700-wicket mark might be within his reach.

After a long wait of over five hours due to rain and wet outfield, Anderson took that one wicket that mattered the most. Dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, Anderson became the first fast bowler, second-fastest in terms of deliveries and fourth overall to the big milestone.

"I've chatted to Joe about this a little bit and he has said he would like me to be in Australia," Anderson said. "I don't see any reason why I can't be. I'm working hard on my fitness all the time. I'm working hard on my game.

"I didn't bowl as well as I'd have liked for the whole summer. But in this Test I was really on it and I feel like I've still got stuff to offer this team. As long as I still feel like that I think I'll keep going. I don't think I've won my last Test matches as an England cricketer yet.

"Can I reach 700? Why not?"

Anderson will be 39 when he plays the next Ashes which will be played Down Under. But given the manner in which he maintained himself even at 38, a tour to Australia seems feasible as of now.

"We're still in the Test championship," Anderson said. "There are still series ahead of us and Test matches to win. That's all I'm really interested in.

"I still love turning up every day at training, putting in the hard yards and being in the dressing room with the lads trying to forge a win for England. That's all I've really ever bothered about and what I'll keep trying to do. I'll keep working hard in the gym and keeping myself available for selection.

"There will be decisions along the way with the selectors and coach and captain around how the team moves forward but as long as they want me around I'll keep working hard and try to prove I'm good enough to play in this team."

