Twitter hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar's booming inswinger to Jos Buttler

Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up Jos Buttler for a golden duck during the first T20 vs India and England at Southampton.

Chasing 199, Buttler and Roy came to open the batting for England. Kumar opened the attack for India and dished out a couple of out-swingers to Roy.

When Buttler came on strike on the fifth ball of the over, Kumar bowled a booming inswinger and sent Buttler, who was arguably the most inform and dangerous English batter of the lot, packing.

All in all, Kumar has had the better of Buttler and has never let him get away. Kumar has bowled 66 deliveries to Buttler in T20s and conceived just 64 runs and got him out thrice. Fair to say, Buttler doesn't like to play against Bhuvneshwar.

As far as the match is concerned, led by Pandya, Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav, India put up a grand total of 198 on board.

England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal