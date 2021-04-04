Australia women's team breaks men's world record for most successive ODI wins

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Australia women's team went past Ricky Ponting's side's world record of most successive ODI victories.

The Australia women's cricket team created a world record as it went past Australia men's tally for most successive ODI victories. Ricky Ponting's side won 21 successive ODI matches in 2003, while Meg Lanning's team won its 22nd successive game on Sunday as the side defeated New Zealand by six wickets.

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes and Ashleigh Gardner has appeared in all of the 22 matches in the winning streak.

The first win in the world record streak came against India in Vadodara on March 12, 2018. Since then, the side won series against India, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Here's a list of the winning margins in each series:

vs India 3-0

vs Pakistan 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs England 3-0

vs West Indies 3-0

vs Sri Lanka 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs New Zealand 1-0

The women's team will play two more games in the ongoing series against New Zealand, and will secure an eighth-successive ODI series victory if they win the second ODI at Mount Maunganui.