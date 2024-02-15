South Africa suffer huge blow as veteran allrounder misses out on selection for historic Test vs Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marizanne Kapp.

The first-ever Test match between South Africa and Australia women has got off on a dismal note for the tourists as they have been forced to head into the game without their veteran allrounder Marizanne Kapp. South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt revealed that Kapp is under the weather and therefore wasn't available for selection for the only Test.

"Unfortunately Kappie (Marizanne Kapp) is not feeling very well. (It's a) very big loss for us... but yeah... hopefully we will be able to put up a decent total today," said Wolvaardt while speaking to the broadcasters at the toss.

Wolvaardt also mentioned that Kapp's absence will affect the balance of the side even more as she was in exceptional touch leading into the red-ball game.

"Especially with the form she has been in. She has been exceptional for us with the bat and the ball, so, obviously a huge loss for us. But, yeah, we are still looking forward to the game," Wolvaardt added.

The Proteas have been sent into bat by Alyssa Healy and have a stern task at hand. Kapp's absence means that the visitors are thin on experience and they have handed Test caps to four of their players. Delmi Tucker, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Ayanda Hlubi are making their debuts for South Africa.

Notably, Australia are coming back after a defeat in the red-ball format. They suffered their first-ever loss to India recently during a one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in December.

South Africa's Playing XI:

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Delmi Tucker, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi.

Australia's Playing XI:

Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown.