AUS vs WI T20Is: From schedule, venues to live streaming, all you need to know about the 20-over series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies and Australia players.

AUS vs WI T20Is: Australia and West Indies are all set to have a crack at each other in an upcoming T20I series. The two sides are facing each other in an all-format series at the Aussies' home with the T20Is being the final stop in it.

The T20 World Cup stands less than four months away from now the series will play a crucial role in preparing for the tournament. The Aussies are having just six T20I matches ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, while the Windies have nine.

The Aussies will be without Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Steve Smith for the series, while the Windies have called up Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Sherfane Rutherford and Brandon King for the T20I series. The Windies have a fire-pack batting line-up now.

Mitchell Marsh will be leading the Aussie team and he has been named the captain for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and that too in the presence of Pat Cummins. For West Indies, Rovman Powell will be at the helm.

AUS vs WI T20I schedule and venues:

Feb 09, Fri - Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Feb 11, Sun - Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Feb 13, Tue - Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Perth Stadium, Perth

AUS vs WI T2OIs live streaming:

The live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies T20I series will be telecasted on TV on Star Sports 2 SD and Star Sports 2 HD. On OTT, the Disney+ Hotstar app and website will stream the series.

Team squads:

Australia's squad:

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies squad:

Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas