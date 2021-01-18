Monday, January 18, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs IND 4th Test | 'Take a bow, Siraj': Twitter hails pacer after his maiden-fifer in Test cricket

AUS vs IND 4th Test | 'Take a bow, Siraj': Twitter hails pacer after his maiden-fifer in Test cricket

Mohammed Siraj took his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Day 4 of the Brisbane Test against Australia.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2021 13:11 IST
mohammed siraj, india vs australia, ind vs aus, ind vs aus 2021, india vs australia 2021
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Mohammed Siraj took his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Day 4 of the Brisbane Test against Australia.

Right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, conceding 73 runs in 19.5 overs. He took the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade and Steve Smith en route his first fifer in Test cricket.

Siraj also ended as India's highest wicket-taker in the Test series (13 wickets), despite missing the first Test in Adelaide.

Related Stories

The 26-year-old led the Indian pace attack in the Brisbane Test despite making his debut in Melbourne, thanks to a number of injuries to key first-team bowlers in the lineup.

For India, Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.

India had earlier scored 336 in the first innings before bowling the Aussies out on 294. In the second innings, India had scored 4/0 before rain abandoned the rest of the play in the final session.

The side now requires 324 runs to win in the Brisbane Test and clinch the series. India can also retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a draw in Brisbane. The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.

As Siraj celebrated his first fifer in Test cricket, let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

 

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News