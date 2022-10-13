AUS vs ENG, 3rd T20I LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch dead rubber | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGES Live streaming details of Australia vs England

Highlights England have already clinched the series by 2-0

After this match both England and Australia will embark on their World Cup journey

The first T20I of the series was played at Perth Stadium, Perth

AUS vs ENG, 3rd T20I LIVE STREAMING: With the T20 World Cup just 3 days away, the Australian team has been jolted with a serious blow, a series defeat against Jos Buttler's English side. England have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in a three-match T20I series against Australia. The Australian team will embark on their title defence and the final T20I against England. The Jos Buttler-led England side as of now looks settled and they will want to inflict yet another defeat on Australia as they take the field for the third T20I.

Much to Australia's dismay, England have won both matches of this series convincingly. In one of its kind of event. England defeated Australia by a margin of 8 runs on both occasions. The Aaron Finch-led side have everything to play for now and if they end up winning this match, it will certainly do them a world of good.

ALSO READ | Women's Asia Cup T20 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur returns in style, addresses importance of runs

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of the dead rubber

When will the 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I will be played on Friday, October 14, 2022

Where will the 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I will be played on Manuka Oval, Canberra

When will the 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I will start at 1:40 pm IST

Where will the 3rd T20I be televised live?

The third T20I will be televised live on the Sony Sports network

ALSO READ | 'I will go on to do bigger things': Sourav Ganguly clarifies his stand on BCCI exit

Where can the 3rd T20I be streamed live?

The third T20I can be live-streamed on Sony LIV application

What are the squads for both teams?

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Philip Salt

Latest Cricket News